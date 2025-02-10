Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday

Serena Masters Cup will commence at tennis court of Serena Hotel Faisalabad on Tuesday (February 11, 2025)

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Serena Masters Cup will commence at tennis court of Serena Hotel Faisalabad on Tuesday (February 11, 2025).

According to spokesperson of Faisalabad Serena Hotel, this is second edition of Serena Masters Cup as its inaugural event was organized in Peshawar in January 2025.

The tournament is a part of Serena Sports Diplomacy Initiative which would help in promoting tennis in Pakistan.

Top eight male and female players from across the country will participate in the tournament including Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Serena Hotel Faisalabad, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi expressed his gratitude to Aziz Boolani CEO of Serena Hotels for launching Serena Masters Series.

He praised the initiative as a significant step towards the growth and development of tennis in Pakistan.

He said that PTF and Serena Hotels would continue working together to elevate tennis to new heights.

Veteran tennis player Aqeel Khan, winner of the first edition in Peshawar, also acknowledged the importance of Serena Masters Cup and expressed his determination to maintain his winning momentum in Faisalabad also.

Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail Secretary General PTF also extended his appreciation to Serena management for organizing the event and providing excellent hospitality to the players.

Such initiatives offered valuable opportunities for Pakistan’s tennis players to showcase and enhance their skills, he added.