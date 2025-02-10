Serena Masters Cup To Start On Tuesday
Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2025 | 10:06 PM
Serena Masters Cup will commence at tennis court of Serena Hotel Faisalabad on Tuesday (February 11, 2025)
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Serena Masters Cup will commence at tennis court of Serena Hotel Faisalabad on Tuesday (February 11, 2025).
According to spokesperson of Faisalabad Serena Hotel, this is second edition of Serena Masters Cup as its inaugural event was organized in Peshawar in January 2025.
The tournament is a part of Serena Sports Diplomacy Initiative which would help in promoting tennis in Pakistan.
Top eight male and female players from across the country will participate in the tournament including Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Serena Hotel Faisalabad, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi expressed his gratitude to Aziz Boolani CEO of Serena Hotels for launching Serena Masters Series.
He praised the initiative as a significant step towards the growth and development of tennis in Pakistan.
He said that PTF and Serena Hotels would continue working together to elevate tennis to new heights.
Veteran tennis player Aqeel Khan, winner of the first edition in Peshawar, also acknowledged the importance of Serena Masters Cup and expressed his determination to maintain his winning momentum in Faisalabad also.
Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail Secretary General PTF also extended his appreciation to Serena management for organizing the event and providing excellent hospitality to the players.
Such initiatives offered valuable opportunities for Pakistan’s tennis players to showcase and enhance their skills, he added.
Recent Stories
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..
Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management
More Stories From Sports
-
Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday5 seconds ago
-
Williamson, Conway take New Zealand to tri-nation final2 hours ago
-
Bulls bag Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball title3 hours ago
-
ICC CT 2025 group stages match officials confirmed4 hours ago
-
Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record3 hours ago
-
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as major void4 hours ago
-
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 20255 hours ago
-
Haroon Khan wins Bronze at Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship 20255 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Cholistan to review arrangements for rally5 hours ago
-
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings5 hours ago
-
Breetzke ODI debut century helps South Africa post 304 against NZ6 hours ago
-
Tri-Nation series: New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets11 hours ago