UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Not 'obsessed' With Court's Slam Record, Says Coach

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Serena not 'obsessed' with Court's Slam record, says coach

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Serena Williams' coach insisted she's not "obsessed" with equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, arguing her achievements could not be compared with titles won in the amateur era.

The 39-year-old, 23-time major winner has lost four Slam finals while chasing Court's all-time mark since her last major victory at Melbourne Park in 2017 while pregnant.

Despite now having a three-year-old daughter, Olympia, in tow, Williams is still grinding away. But her coach Patrick Mouratoglou said she had nothing to prove.

"Does she need that validation (of winning a 24th Slam)? I don't think she needs that validation," he said.

"But, I mean, clearly she came back to tennis to win some other Grand Slams, so that's for sure the goal.

"Now, she's not as obsessed with the 24 than most of the people in the tennis world, but definitely she wants to win Grand Slams." He suggested Williams had already proved herself as the greatest of all time, given Court won 13 of her titles in the pre-professional Open era which started in 1968.

"There is tennis before the Open era and tennis after the Open era," he said.

"We all know it's two different sports. It's an amateur sport and a professional sport. Doesn't make really sense to compare." Williams has looked sharp at Melbourne Park so far, although she was tested by big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka over three sets on Sunday.

But she counter-attacked superbly to come through and set up a quarter-final on Tuesday against second seed Simona Halep.

Mouratoglou said Williams was moving better than at any time since giving birth.

"It's something that we have put the emphasis on because in tennis that's probably one of the most important things. If you are late on the ball, you can't do what you want to do," he said.

"It's something that probably in the last two, three years, this had consequences for Serena.

"I think it cost her a few important matches, so we have decided to find a way to bring back the footwork that she used to have in the past. I feel like she's done a great job."

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Job Melbourne Olympia Sunday 2017 All Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 February 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.