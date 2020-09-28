UrduPoint.com
Serena Overcomes Shaky Start In Roland Garros Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Serena overcomes shaky start in Roland Garros opener

Serena Williams made a slow but successful start to her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 win over Kristie Ahn in the French Open first round

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Serena Williams made a slow but successful start to her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 win over Kristie Ahn in the French Open first round.

World number 102 Ahn served for the opening set at 5-4 but Williams forced a tie-break she dominated before charging through the second set to book a clash with Tsvetana Pironkova for a spot in the last 32.

