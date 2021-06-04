UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Powers Into French Open Fourth To Boost Record Hopes

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:57 PM

Serena powers into French Open fourth to boost record hopes

Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018.

The 39-year-old, still one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, saw off fellow American Collins 6-4, 6-4.

"Today it was very difficult, but I played well, stayed concentrated. I'm very happy," said the three-time Roland Garros winner.

Williams is now the highest seed left in her half of the draw, with all of the world's top four absent from the second week.

She will next face Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, with a potential quarter-final against old rival Victoria Azarenka up for grabs.

Williams, seeded eighth, had a slight scare in the second set when she fell 1-4 behind against 2020 quarter-finalist Collins, but won the next five games to secure victory.

When Williams last made the fourth round three years ago, she withdrew injured before a scheduled clash with Maria Sharapova.

The former world number one also pulled out last year following the opening round, but she looks in strong form this time around, despite sporting some strapping on her right thigh.

Williams thundered down five aces and hit 22 winners against Collins, winning in just 85 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Related Topics

Injured World Victoria Women 2018 2020 Maria Sharapova All From Top Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

1 minute ago

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

1 minute ago

Tuchel, Thiago Silva and Giroud extend Chelsea con ..

1 minute ago

Collaborated efforts imperative for combating clim ..

4 minutes ago

Capable officers being deployed in field to curb c ..

4 minutes ago

30 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.