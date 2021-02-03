UrduPoint.com
Serena Sizzles As Osaka, Barty Struggle In Melbourne

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:13 PM

Serena Williams continued her impressive Australian Open preparations with a straight-sets thrashing of Tsvetana Pironkova Wednesday, as world number three Naomi Osaka and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty struggled

Williams, 39, has been in belligerent form at the Yarra Valley Classic and overpowered the Bulgarian with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 74 minutes.

"So far, so good. It's special to play here with what's going on in the world," said Williams, who only lost four games against Daria Gavrilova in her opener on Monday.

Williams, aiming for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, broke Pironkova first up and kept her foot on the gas with 25 winners and six aces.

The American will play world number six Karolina Pliskova or compatriot Danielle Collins in the quarter-finals.

Osaka and Barty, however, were pushed to the brink, but both avoided early exits at Melbourne Park.

Japan's Osaka was made to work hard against in-form Katie Boulter, but fought back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals in the Gippsland Trophy.

She next meets Irina-Camelia Begu from Romania.

"Today was really tough for me. It just felt like a new experience playing here again after such a long while," Osaka said.

"For me, I thought she played really well. I sort of had to raise my level, kind of go within myself."British world number 371 Boulter, who knocked out teenage sensation Coco Gauff Tuesday, ran her error-strewn opponent ragged to claim the first set in 39 minutes.

A refocused Osaka lifted her intensity to run away with the contest in a one-sided third set.

