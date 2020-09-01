UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Starts Latest Bid For 24th Slam At US Open

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:41 PM

Serena starts latest bid for 24th Slam at US Open

Six-time winner Serena Williams enters the fray Tuesday at a US Open like no other, being played without spectators and with stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Six-time winner Serena Williams enters the fray Tuesday at a US Open like no other, being played without spectators and with stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Williams continues her protracted pursuit of a record-equalling 24th singles Grand Slam title on day two at Flushing Meadows with a first-round tie against 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn.

The 38-year-old will take to an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium that has been decorated with Black Lives Matter banners and artwork by black artists in honor of the movement against racial injustice.

It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open -- when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.

She has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty-handed.

Williams needs one more to equal Margaret Court's record and her chances should be improved by the absence of several top players because of coronavirus concerns or injury.

World number one Ashleigh Barty, the second-ranked Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu -- who stunned Williams in last year's final -- are all absent from the behind-closed doors tournament.

A title win for Williams would also see her become the most decorated women's player at the US Open in the modern era.

She is currently tied with Chris Evert for most US Open women's titles with six.

Also up on Tuesday is former men's world number one and 2012 US Open champion Andy Murray.

The Scotsman, who is battling back from a string of injuries that have ravaged the past three years of his career, takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

The men's second and third seeds, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev respectively start their quests for a first Grand Slam title on Tuesday.

They are high up in the draw due to the absence of Rafael Nadal, over coronavirus fears, and Swiss legend Roger Federer due to injury.

Theim of Austria and Medvedev of Russia enter the tournament after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic progressed to the second round in straight sets on Monday.

In the women's competition Tuesday, second seed Sofia Kenin takes on Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium and in a "Battle of Britain" contest ninth seed Johanna Konta is up against Heather Watson.

The US Open is taking place in a spectator-free bubble at the US National Tennis Center in New York.

Players movements are tightly controlled and everyone onsite is being tested regularly to minimize the risk of infection.

France's Benoit Paire was withdrawn on the eve of the tournament Sunday after returning a positive test.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Sofia Olympia New York Austria Belgium Japan Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Women Sunday 2017 Australian Open All From Top Court Andy Murray US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kushner visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 minute ago

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes o ..

16 minutes ago

HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery of bills

2 minutes ago

Portland Shooting Eyewitness: Escalating Tensions ..

2 minutes ago

EU warns Italy on recovery wish list

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.