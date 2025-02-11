Serena Tennis Masters Cup inaugurated

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 09:46 PM

Three-day Serena Tennis Masters Cup was inaugurated here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Three-day Serena Tennis Masters Cup was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir was chief guest on the occasion.

On the occasion, President Pakistan Tennis Federation Aisam-ul-Haq, federation officials, players and other relevant officials and personalities were also present. An exhibition match was played on Tuesday while formal matches will start from Wednesday.

Top players in the men's and women's categories of Pakistan will participate in the event.

Defending champion Aqeel Khan, national champions Shoaib Khan and Ushna Sohail will also participate in the event.

The male players participating in the event include Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Yousuf Khalil, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, and Shahzad Khan, while the female players include Ushna Sohail, Soha Ali, Mahrukh Sajid, Mehak Khokhar, Noor Malik, Zunisha Noor, and Lala Rukh Sajid.

