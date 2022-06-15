UrduPoint.com

Serena Williams Given Singles Wildcard To Play Wimbledon

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Serena Williams will return to Grand Slam tennis for the first time in a year at Wimbledon later this month after being handed a wildcard entry by the All England Club on Tuesday.

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion has not played since suffering an injury in her first-round match at the tournament in London 12 months ago.

Williams, 40, will make her competitive return next week in the doubles competition alongside Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Eastbourne grasscourt tournament.

"I am excited to return to the Rothesay International Eastbourne in England and to be back on the grass -- a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career," said Williams.

