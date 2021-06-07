UrduPoint.com
Serena Williams Loses To Kazakh Tennis Player Elena Rybakina In 2021 French Open

Muhammad Rameez 21 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Former world top female tennis player Serena Williams on Sunday lost to Kazakh athlete Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open tournament in Paris, thus forfeiting her chance to enter the quarterfinals.

The game lasted for 1 hour and 17 minutes, with Rybakina winning two straight sets with the score of 3:6 and 5:7.

Rybakina will now face Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a quarterfinal game.

Williams was ranked number one single tennis player by the Women's Tennis Association eight times, at one point managing to hold the title for record 186 weeks. The 39-year-old also holds 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Australian athlete Margaret Court with 24 titles.

