Serena Williams Meets Maria Sharapova In US Open First Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:27 PM

Serena Williams meets Maria Sharapova in US Open first round

Serena Williams will begin her quest for a seventh US Open title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory against Maria Sharapova in the US Open women's singles draw unveiled Thursday

Serena Williams will begin her quest for a seventh US Open title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory against Maria Sharapova in the US Open women's singles draw unveiled Thursday.

Williams has dominated the Russian star in their head-to-head rivalry, winning 19 times with only two defeats, including their past 18 meetings, most recently at the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals.

Sharapova won by walkover against Williams in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

