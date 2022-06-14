UrduPoint.com

Serena Williams Says She Is Set For A Comeback At Wimbledon

Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Serena Williams says she is set for a comeback at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match in any competition, writing on Instagram on Tuesday: "See you there."

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match in any competition, writing on Instagram on Tuesday: "See you there." The 23-time Grand Glam singles champion, who made a tearful exit at Wimbledon when she suffered an injury during her first round match 12 months ago, posted an image of her white trainers on grass along with the caption: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022, see you there." It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is intending to play singles or doubles.

The 40-year-old American could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wild card.

The initial batch of wild cards for singles and doubles will be announced on Wednesday.

She won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016, but reached the final in 2018 and 2019 after returning from having a baby.

Wimbledon begins on June 27.

Related Topics

World June 2016 2018 2019 From Instagram Wimbledon Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Zelensky pleads for arms from western allies

Zelensky pleads for arms from western allies

2 minutes ago
 Cambodia convicts opposition figures in mass trial ..

Cambodia convicts opposition figures in mass trial

2 minutes ago
 Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Ugan ..

Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda

4 minutes ago
 Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley ..

Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley boss

4 minutes ago
 Pant hails 'fantastic' bowlers as India thrash S. ..

Pant hails 'fantastic' bowlers as India thrash S. Africa in third T20

6 minutes ago
 UN seeks $426 mn to avert 'starvation' in South Su ..

UN seeks $426 mn to avert 'starvation' in South Sudan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.