UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Williams Wins Auckland Classic, Ends Three-year Drought

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Serena Williams wins Auckland Classic, ends three-year drought

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought Sunday when she overcame a sluggish start to beat outsider Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American final at the WTA Auckland Classic.

The 38-year-old and tournament top seed, in Auckland to tune-up for the Australian Open, slipped 1-3 behind in the first set against the unseeded Pegula.

But once she found her range there was never any doubt that Williams would claim her 73rd WTA title.

It is Williams first title since 2017 when she won the Australian Open, a tournament she is targeting again this year to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major singles titles.

Related Topics

Drought Auckland Sunday 2017 Australian Open Top Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.