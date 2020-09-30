UrduPoint.com
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open Due To Injury

Muhammad Rameez 53 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:08 PM

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open Due to Injury

Tennis icon Serena Williams withdraws from the French Open due to an Achilles injury ahead of a scheduled game against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Tennis icon Serena Williams withdraws from the French Open due to an Achilles injury ahead of a scheduled game against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

The former World number one made the announcement at a press conference at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, where she spoke of the injury she sustained at her last outing in the US Open earlier this month.

"I really wanted to give an effort here. So it's my Achilles that didn't have the time to properly heal after the [US] Open... so I don't think I could [take part in French Open] and struggling to walk, so that's a telltale sign that I should try to recover," Williams explained at Roland Garros.

More Stories From Sports

