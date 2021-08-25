Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:05 PM

Serena Williams has pulled out of the US Open because of a hamstring injury, the American 23-time Grand Slam winner announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday

Serena Williams has pulled out of the US Open because of a hamstring injury, the American 23-time Grand Slam winner announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," wrote the 39-year-old.

The US Open starts next Monday.

