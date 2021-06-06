UrduPoint.com
Sergio Garcia Grabs Victory In Tight Moto3 Finish

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sergio Garcia grabs victory in tight Moto3 finish

Montmeló, Spain, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Spaniard Sergio Garcia came from 19th on the grid to win the Moto3 race at the Catalonia Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 18-year-old GasGas rider edged compatriot Jeremy Alcoba on a Honda by 0.015sec in a breathless finish.

Turkish rider Deniz Oncu of KTM followed them over the line for his first podium place.

The first 10 finishers were separated by barely a second.

Entering the last lap of an eventful race with frequent lead changes, Alcoba led a pack of riders jostling to exploit his slipstream.

Garcia grabbed first place on turn 10 and, though he touched wheels with Alcoba on the last corner, stayed upright to win.

"It was a really crazy race, I don't know what to say, I'm just really happy," Garcia said after his second win of the year.

Garcia moved up to second in the championship standings after seven rounds, 39 points behind another Spanish teenager, Pedro Acosta.

The 17-year-old started even further back, 25th on the grid, but passed everyone to take the lead for a while, before finally finishing seventh.

On the podium, the riders wore T-shirts in tribute to Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier, who died at the age of 19 last week after an accident during the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix practice in Mugello, Italy.

