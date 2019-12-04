UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sergio Garcia Says Shorts Should Be Allowed At More Golf Tournaments

Muhammad Rameez 45 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:09 PM

Sergio Garcia says shorts should be allowed at more golf tournaments

Spanish great Sergio Garcia on Wednesday said players should be allowed to wear shorts at more golf tournaments after the European Tour permitted the move for the first time last week

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Spanish great Sergio Garcia on Wednesday said players should be allowed to wear shorts at more golf tournaments after the European Tour permitted the move for the first time last week.

With temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) during the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, organisers relaxed their strict rules against shorts.

Former Masters champion Garcia said it was a long overdue move and should be introduced more widely.

"I would love to see that. I've said it many times -- I think at the end of the day, having the possibility of playing with shorts it only kind of brings us together to the supporters," he said ahead of the Australian Open in Sydney.

"Because when you go to a course, unless it's winter and it's really cold, if it's spring or summer and the temperatures are nice, when you go to a normal course, 90 percent of the people are wearing shorts.

"So I think the connection would feel even closer. It probably will happen but we don't know exactly when." While golfers wear shorts during practice rounds and at pre-tournament pro-ams, they were not permitted during competitions until the searing heat in South Africa brought a change of heart.

Women can wear shorts on the various professional circuits, including Europe, Asia and the United States.

The European Tour said the relaxation in the rules only applied to the Alfred Dunhill Championship tournament for now. Some golfers took up the opportunity in South Africa, but many stuck with long trousers.

Garcia is in Sydney looking to add another Open title to his name, having already won his native Spanish Open, the Irish Open and this year's Dutch Open.

He knows about the Names on the Australian Open trophy -- Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman and Arnold Palmer to name a handful -- and is keen to join them.

"The names, I haven't looked at all of them, but the names are very, very impressive. I know most of them. It just shows you the quality of this tournament," he said.

"Yes, it would be nice (to win). It's a shame that I haven't played this Open before. It's my debut as almost a 40-year-old. It kind of sounds a little bit funny, but I'm excited to play well and give it a good run."

Related Topics

Europe Sydney Nice Norman Gary Palmer Ireland South Africa United States Australian Open All Asia Love

Recent Stories

OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm ..

3 minutes ago

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

5 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

12 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

8 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

32 minutes ago

DPRK ruling party to hold meeting to discuss situa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.