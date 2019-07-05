UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serial Trophy-collector Dani Alves Shows No Signs Of Letting Up

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Serial trophy-collector Dani Alves shows no signs of letting up

Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :At 36 years young, Brazil captain Dani Alves could be forgiven if he was thinking of hanging up his boots and admiring his bursting trophy cabinet.

Instead, Alves is preparing to play a key role when Brazil take on Peru in Sunday's Copa America final at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, and the full-back is showing no signs of letting up.

"I know how old I am, and I know what that means in football, but I've learnt that people want results," said Alves, currently without a club having announced last month he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm focussed on that, I'm not focussing on my age nor what people think of me.

"I'm not here to shut anyone up, I'm simply here to do my job." As it is, his trophy cabinet already contains one Copa America title and according to some lists, more trophies than years he's been alive.

He's won the Champions League three times, the old UEFA Cup twice, the Club World Cup three times, European Super Cup four times -- and that's just at European continental club level.

Six La Liga crowns with Barcelona, two French Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and one Serie A with Juventus, not to mention eight domestic cups across Spain, France and Italy.

With Brazil he won the 2007 Copa America and two Confederations Cups.

Any suggestions he might be satisfied with what he's won so far were dispelled within 20 minutes of Tuesday's 2-0 semi-final victory over Argentina when he took three Argentina players out of the game in creating the opening for Roberto Firmino to cross for Gabriel Jesus to open the scoring in Belo Horizonte.

Related Topics

Football World France Job Young Belo Horizonte Rio De Janeiro Barcelona Argentina Spain Italy Brazil Peru Sunday Cabinet PSG Juventus

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

7 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

8 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

9 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

8 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

8 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.