UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serie A Postpone Decision On Torino's Lazio No-show

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:16 PM

Serie A postpone decision on Torino's Lazio no-show

Italy's Serie A has postponed a decision on Torino's failure to travel to Rome for their league game against Lazio this week because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's Serie A has postponed a decision on Torino's failure to travel to Rome for their league game against Lazio this week because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The league's sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said in a statement on Thursday that the unplayed game remained 'sub judice,' without assigning a 3-0 win by default to Lazio.

Regional authorities in Turin placed Torino under quarantine after eight of their players tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19, but Serie A refused to postpone Tuesday's match.

After a 45-minute wait following the scheduled kick-off, Lazio players were informed by the referee that Torino were considered to have forfeited and that the match had been abandoned.

"The decision by the league to not postpone the Lazio-Torino game... speaks for itself," said Torino president Urbano Cairo on Tuesday, accusing the league of "ignoring reality".

"We're going to see what happens now. It's obvious we will appeal," he added.

The situation mirrors a previous episode when Napoli were ordered not to travel to Juventus by local health authorities in October.

The club was handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction, but in December won an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), the highest level of sporting justice in Italy.

That match will now take place on March 17.

Related Topics

Sports Cairo Turin Rome Italy United Kingdom March October December Olympics Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strong bar associations vital for strong judiciary ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Panel Votes 11-9 to Support Biden's Nomi ..

2 minutes ago

Tsunami warning lifted after 6.9 quake off New Zea ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka keen to enhance bilateral trade: High Co ..

4 minutes ago

Benin opposition leader detained ahead of vote

4 minutes ago

Three Chad candidates quit election race as tensio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.