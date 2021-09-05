UrduPoint.com

Serie A Salernitana Say They Are Poised To Sign Ribery

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Serie A Salernitana say they are poised to sign Ribery

Rome, Sept 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Franck Ribery, a free agent since the summer, will extend his playing career at Salernitana, a club promoted to Serie A this season, Italian media reported on Sunday.

The club confirmed there was an agreement in principal, but has yet to confirm the signing of the 38-year-old former French international and Bayern Munich star.

Ribery has been a free agent since Fiorentina chose not to renew his two-year contract in the summer.

"FR7" will arrive in Salerno on Monday to undergo a medical examination and "then he will sign a contract that will bind him for one year to the Dark Reds, with an option of extension," said the Corriere dello Sport on Sunday.

The Rome sports daily reported the club would pay Ribery 1.5 million Euros ($1.8 million) for the season and had lined up housing for him.

"There is an agreement in principle, we are waiting for the ratification," said Angelo Fabiani, sports director of the club, quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"With his experience, he can be useful to the growth of Salerno, he can guide the group and help the coach. Having someone like him always encourages others to give their best." Ribery indicated that he wanted to stay in Florence, where he made 50 Serie A appearances scoring five goals, but since being cut loose on June 30, he has continued to train, for a while at Bayern, while awaiting offers.

Salernitana returned to Serie A this season for the first time since 1998-99 and have opened their campaign with two defeats.

The possible signing has already inspired the appearance of black-market club shirts with his name in Salerno, south of Naples.

On its website, Salernitana pointed out that "the player does not belong to the club" and warned that it "reserves the right to take legal action to protect its image."

