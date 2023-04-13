UrduPoint.com

'Series Against Pakistan A Challenge For Us', Daryl Mitchell

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

'Series against Pakistan a challenge for us', Daryl Mitchell

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The visiting New Zealand cricket team batsman Daryl Mitchell has said that Pakistan is a world class team and series against the home side will be challenging.

Daryl Mitchell while talking about the tour of Pakistan said " I am very excited for T20 and ODI series in Pakistan and look forward to thrilling cricket.

"This tour is quite challenging for us as there are young players in our team who have never played in these conditions before".

Daryl said that the conditions here are quite different from New Zealand and the young players will learn a lot to aim for success. He said the young players have put up good performance in their recent outing against Sri Lanka.

The Kiwi player said 5 T20 and 5 ODI matches in Pakistan is long enough and his teamwill exhibit good quality cricket.

