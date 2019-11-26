Serious steps needed to uplift football: Senate Committee

The Senate's Special Committee for Promotion and Development of Football in the country on Tuesday observed that steps were needed to uplift the standard of football, one of the World's most popular sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Special Committee for Promotion and Development of Football in the country on Tuesday observed that steps were needed to uplift the standard of football , one of the World 's most popular sports

The committee met here with convener Senator Dilwar Khan in the chair.

Besides Senators Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Dr Asad Ashraf, Rubina Khalid and Ahmad Khan, Senior Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Director General Pakistan Sports board, Member Committee FIFA, Acting General Secretary Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and World Group officials attended the meeting.

The members of the committee were unanimous that measures on war footing basis were needed to be taken to improve the game as desired by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi in the meeting said lack of financial resources and patronage were the main reasons of downfall of the game.

He said there was no shortage of talent in the country and only need was to find them. "We need to move matters forward with consultation and coordination of all stakeholders," he added.

Afridi said a football league was needed to be started on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Senator Rubina Khalid said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had declared 2020 as the year of football and collective efforts were required to promote the game and attract the new generation towards positive activities.

PFF officials informed the committee that they were having problems in the management issues.

The Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) officials informed the committee about its limitations in resolving football federation's affairs.

In response to the question of Senators Afridi and Rubina Khalid, it was informed that FIFA had provided US$ 2.5 million for the development plan and the committee should seek details of spending those funds.

Ali Inthikab, a Pakistani football promoter who resides in South Africa was specially invited in the meeting, said the country lacks football infrastructure and work was needed to be done on the grass roots level to improve the game.

World group officials informed the committee that 10,000 children from 76 cities of Pakistan were playing soccer and live matches were being telecasted on ptv sports.

Senator Dilawar Khan asked the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to make a plan on how improvements can be made in the game.