Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France - Brailsford

Roanne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after being seriously injured in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed.

A witness said Froome probably suffered a bone fracture, without giving further details.

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance.

"He is in a very, very serious condition," said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital.