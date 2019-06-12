UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seriously Injured Froome Out Of Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France

Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after hitting a wall at high speed and suffering severe injuries in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday

Roanne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after hitting a wall at high speed and suffering severe injuries in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed.

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance.

This year's Tour de France embarks from Brussels on July 6 and the loss of the iconic four time winner will shake up ambitions at several teams.

But Froome's team principal Brailsford's somber tone suggested the implications may go further.

"He is in a very, very serious condition," said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident France Brussels May July TV From

Recent Stories

WHO Confirms 3 Ebola Cases in Uganda Amid Outbreak ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister's Twitter Page Hacked, Cont ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz criticized budget presented by PTI's ..

20 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Says Maduro Will Visit ..

2 minutes ago

Lawyers' group rejects SCBA president call for str ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend US Mideast peace ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.