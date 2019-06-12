Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France

Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after hitting a wall at high speed and suffering severe injuries in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance.

This year's Tour de France embarks from Brussels on July 6 and the loss of the iconic four time winner will shake up ambitions at several teams.

But Froome's team principal Brailsford's somber tone suggested the implications may go further.

"He is in a very, very serious condition," said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital.