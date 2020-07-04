Serpentine sprang a huge surprise to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record eighth win in the Epsom Derby coming home in front of deserted stands due to the coronavirus pandemic

Serpentine led from start to finish to give Emmet McNamara his first win in the race at 25/1 leaving the better fancied horses toiling in his wake.

Two outsiders filled the other placings with 50/1 shot Khalifa Sat second and another of O'Brien's six runners Amhran Na Bfiann was third at 66/1.