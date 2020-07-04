UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serpentine Gives Trainer Aidan O'Brien A Record Eighth Derby

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:47 PM

Serpentine gives trainer Aidan O'Brien a record eighth Derby

Serpentine sprang a huge surprise to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record eighth win in the Epsom Derby coming home in front of deserted stands due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Serpentine sprang a huge surprise to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record eighth win in the Epsom Derby coming home in front of deserted stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Serpentine led from start to finish to give Emmet McNamara his first win in the race at 25/1 leaving the better fancied horses toiling in his wake.

Two outsiders filled the other placings with 50/1 shot Khalifa Sat second and another of O'Brien's six runners Amhran Na Bfiann was third at 66/1.

Related Topics

Derby From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

4 minutes ago

WSSP continues replacing old machinery of tube wel ..

4 minutes ago

Indian busts fake 'Sri Lankan' cricket tournament

4 minutes ago

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor vir ..

1 hour ago

Russia Has Impression That US Preparing to Stop Ob ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.