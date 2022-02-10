Session held to remember legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Alpine Club of Pakistan and Pakistan Association of Tour Operators Thursday held a session at the media centre of Pakistan Sports Board to remember legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara

Sadpara, who along with Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurj nsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto had gone to attempt K2 in winter went missing on February 5, 2021.

The next day, a rescue mission was organized to search for the missing climbers. But no traces were found and on February 18, 2021, the three men were officially presumed dead.

President ACP Abu Zafar Sadiq and Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri paid rich tribute to Ali Sadpara.

They said Sadpara possessed unflinching determination and had a great fighting spirit. They also offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of Sadpara.

