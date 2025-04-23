Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United have issued a statement and said Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short have withdrawn from the league due to personal reasons

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Islamabad United on Wednesday suffered a major setback as South African batter Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short, who were picked during this season’s player draft, are not available for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) X matches.

Islamabad United issued a statement and said that South African batter Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short would not be available to play.

The three-time champion franchise stated that Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short have withdrawn from the league due to personal reasons.

To replace South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, West Indies’ Kyle Mayers has been added to the squad.

Kyle Mayers is expected to join the franchise in Lahore ahead of their sixth match of the season.

On the other hand, the franchise’s head coach, Mike Hesson, said the team has performed well so far but they do not want to take any chances. “We stand by Rassie van der Dussen and his family during this difficult time,” he added.