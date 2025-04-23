- Home
- Sports
- Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches
Setback For Islamabad United As Rassie Van Der Dussen, Matt Short Not Available For PSL X Matches
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:25 PM
Islamabad United have issued a statement and said Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short have withdrawn from the league due to personal reasons
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Islamabad United on Wednesday suffered a major setback as South African batter Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short, who were picked during this season’s player draft, are not available for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) X matches.
Islamabad United issued a statement and said that South African batter Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short would not be available to play.
The three-time champion franchise stated that Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short have withdrawn from the league due to personal reasons.
To replace South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, West Indies’ Kyle Mayers has been added to the squad.
Kyle Mayers is expected to join the franchise in Lahore ahead of their sixth match of the season.
On the other hand, the franchise’s head coach, Mike Hesson, said the team has performed well so far but they do not want to take any chances. “We stand by Rassie van der Dussen and his family during this difficult time,” he added.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Sports
-
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches1 minute ago
-
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style36 minutes ago
-
Neeraj Chopra Announces Historic Javelin Throw Event in Bengaluru, Arshad Nadeem’s Friendly Withdr ..3 hours ago
-
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner17 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic20 hours ago
-
Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation22 hours ago
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage during toss1 day ago
-
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets2 days ago
-
Lionesses of the Field Crowned Champions at Dr. Shah's Five-A-Side women’s hockey final2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team2 days ago
-
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League2 days ago