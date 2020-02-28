Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in his right heel

(@fidahassanain)

The fast bowler will not be able to play two to three matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 due to some pain in his right heel.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) A setback for Lahore Qaladars as fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be able to play two to three matches of ongoing Pakistan Super League-V (PSL-V) 2020.

He will not be able to play because of pain in his right heel. Lahore Qalandars has added fast bowler Salman Irshad to their squad as replacement for Haris. Pakistan cricket board says that Haris felt pain inside his right heel after Lahore Qalandars’ match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium last Sunday.

Salman, also a product of Lahore Qalandars Player Development Program, has been inducted as a Silver category player in the PSL.

“There certainly is a stress reaction as no fracture was detected in the test. Therefore, he has been advised rest,” said the PCB.

Fast Bowler Salman Irshad who is from Azad Kashmir had represented Qalandars in 2018 edition of PSL, and got the attention when he got the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq on debut.