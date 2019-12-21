UrduPoint.com
Seto Clocks World Record In International Swim League Debut

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Daiya Seto burst onto the International Swimming League scene Friday with a short course world record of 3min 54.81sec in the 400m medley at the series finale in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Japan's Seto, who figures to be a star of the Tokyo Olympics next year, broke the previous record of 3:55.50 set by American Ryan Lochte at the short course world championships in Dubai in 2010.

Seto, swimming for the Europe-based Energy Standard team, was making his first appearance in the series, which was launched this year with six events leading up to this weekend's finals in Las Vegas.

The glitzy US gambling haven was hailed as the perfect venue for a league aiming to shake up the sport, stepping out from under the umbrella of international governing body FINA and offering significant prize money in a quick-paced format aimed at exciting swimmers and fans alike.

Scott Duncan, swimming for London Roar, was second to Seto in 3:59.81 -- the first British man to break four minutes in the event.

