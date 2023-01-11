Seven day winter festival 2023 to start at Hunza

A seven-day winter festival of 2023 would start at Attabad Lake in Hunza on January 14 (Saturday) aiming to entertain tourists with the scenic beauty of Hunza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A seven-day winter festival of 2023 would start at Attabad Lake in Hunza on January 14 (Saturday) aiming to entertain tourists with the scenic beauty of Hunza.

At the feast, local sports competitions including ice hockey, ice skating would be arranged, a private news channel reported.

Rism Shop, Rism Tao and other local old games would be played in the event.