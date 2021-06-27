UrduPoint.com
Seven Matches Decided In Netball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

Seven matches decided in Netball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of seven matches were decided on the opening day of the 20th National Netball Championship being played here at the Hameedi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex.

Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Standing Committee (Accountability and Discipline), Suleman Aftab inaugurated the Championship. President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain, Vice President, Sameen Malik, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza and President, Islamabad Netball Association, Jibran uz Zaman were also present on the occasion.

In the men's event, Wapda beat Gilgit Baltistan by 40-16 goals, Pakistan Army defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 39-3 goals and Pakistan Air Force outplayed Punjab by 32-22 goals.

In the Women event, Wapda beat Gilgit Baltistan by 33-2 goals;Sindh defeated Islamabad by 29-9 goals; Pakistan Army downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 35-4 goals and Punjab beat Elite by 27-17 goals.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of the championship would be played on June 29, while finals of both Men and Women will be held on June 30. Trophies, Medals and Certificates would be distributed among the winning teams after the finals.

