Seven Matches Decided In Netball Girls C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2022 | 08:51 PM

A total of seven matches were decided in the All Pakistan Inter Board Netball Girls Championship here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A total of seven matches were decided in the All Pakistan Inter board Netball Girls Championship here at Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

Controller, Rawalpindi education Board, Shanshah Babar inaugurated the Championship while Director Sports, Sobia Sultana Chaudhry, Former Assistant Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC), Rana Tanveer Ahmed and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

Results: Rawalpindi beat Bannu by 7-6 goals, Islamabad beat D.I. Khan by 8-0 goals, Bannu beat Peshawar by 11-3 goals, Islamabad beat Peshawar by 12-3 goals, Bannu beat D I Khan by 11-3 goals and Rawalpindi beat Peshawar by 8-7 goals.

The Championship was being played under single league system on Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) rules. Three matches would be played on Saturday, Islamabad vs Bannu, Peshawar vs D.I. Khan and Islamabad vs Rawalpindi.

