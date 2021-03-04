UrduPoint.com
Seven NBA Players Test Positive For Covid-19 In Past Week

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Seven NBA players test positive for Covid-19 in past week

New York, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Seven NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19 among the 456 players tested by the league in the past week, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The league does not identify players results, but any player who tests positive is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under NBA health and safety guidelines.

Protocols also require those identified as having been in close contact to an infected person to quarantine.

The most recent outbreak issue came when the NBA postponed Toronto's scheduled home game at Tampa, Florida, on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls because the Raptors would not have the minimum eight players available for the contest.

Another Raptors contest in Tampa, planned for Tuesday against Detroit, was delayed to Wednesday pending test results.

The Raptors listed five players out on Wednesday evening due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols -- Psacal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw.

Others listed as out on the Covid-19 list include Spanish center Marc Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers, New York's Derrick Rose and Sacramento's Jabari Parker and Hassan Whiteside.

