Seven Pak players to participate in Abu Dhabi T10 League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Seven Pakistan players will be seen in action in the exciting sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to be kicked-off at Sheikh Zayed cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Two new sides from the USA, New York StrikersandMorrisville Samp Army are making their entry in the tournament, replacing Qalandars and Maratha Arabians in the eight-team event.

The final of the League would be played on December 4. The first round matches would be followed by qualifiers and eliminators.

Several famous players of the world, including seven from Pakistan will be plying their trade for different sides in Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Pakistan stars Mohammad Amir and Iftikhar Ahmed have been selected by Bangla Tigers. Left-arm spin all-rounder Imad Wasim will play for Delhi Bulls, veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz and 24-year-old right-handed batsman Azam Khan will play for New York Strikers. Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan will represent Northern Warriors while Imad Butt will be seen in action for Team Abu Dhabi.

