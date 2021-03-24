UrduPoint.com
Seven Russians Listed In World Athletics Doping Testing Pool For April-June

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:28 PM

The world's athletics governing body has included seven Russians in the international registered testing pool of athletes who will be probed for doping from April-June, the Russian Athletics Federation said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The world's athletics governing body has included seven Russians in the international registered testing pool of athletes who will be probed for doping from April-June, the Russian Athletics Federation said Wednesday.

"The list of Russian representatives has not changed compared with the first quarter. It still includes Maria Lasitskene, Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk (all three in high jump), Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault), Ilya Shkurenyov (decathlon), Sergey Shubenkov (110-meter hurdles) and Vasiliy Mizinov (race walking)," a statement read.

The World Athletics Council last Thursday allowed no more than 10 clean Russian athletes to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, World Athletics Series and the 2021 European U23 Championships as neutrals, following the 2015 doping scandal, which led World Athletics to bar Russians from competing in major international events under the national flag.

The Russian Athletics Federation may choose who will be able to compete, but it must prioritize those who are in the international registered testing pool.

