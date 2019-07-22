Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging Players High Performance Camp

Players undergo medical screening and fitness testing on the opening day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for U19 cricketers started at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday.

Seventeen players, comprising those were recently toured Sri Lanka and South Africa, have been invited to the camp.

On the opening day, the NCA coaches provided the players a preview of the upcoming season, which also includes the Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020 besides other domestic events. Later, the players underwent medical screening, which included bio-mechanical analysis and other tests. The day capped off with fitness testing which included push-ups and sprinting.

The session also included a recap of the recently-concluded tours of Sri Lanka and South Africa, where Pakistan defeated the home sides 3-2 and 7-0, respectively in the 50-over matches series.

The six-week long camp has been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the U19 Regional Academies presently running across the country.

The following players are taking part in the Emerging Players High Performance Camp:

Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi): Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad) Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Rohail Nazir (Islamabad): Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).

The following is the training and media opportunity for the NCA U19 Emerging Players High Performance Camp at the National Cricket Academy for 24 July:

Wednesday, 24 July: Fitness session will run from 9am to 11am at the NCA (no media coverage), while net session will be held from 3pm to 530pm at the NCA. Prior to the net session at around 245pm, Naseem Shah and Rohail Nazir will be available for brief stand-up interviews. For further information, please contact Syed Nazir Ahmed at 03214937390.