UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventy Percent Of US Athletes Back Delaying Tokyo Summer Olympics Over COVID-19 - Poll

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:32 PM

Seventy Percent of US Athletes Back Delaying Tokyo Summer Olympics Over COVID-19 - Poll

Seventy percent of US athletes favor the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in light of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by the country's Olympic and Paralympic Committee Athletes Advisory Council, obtained by USA Today

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Seventy percent of US athletes favor the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in light of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by the country's Olympic and Paralympic Committee Athletes Advisory Council, obtained by USA Today.

The poll was held at a virtual town hall on Saturday after USA Swimming and USA Track & Field called for an Olympics delay.

According to the newspaper, 70 percent of the 125 athletes participating in the hall backed postponement, while 23 percent others said that it would depend on the consequences.

When asked whether they would support the Olympics on going as scheduled, 41 percent replied in the negative. Thirty-four percent noted that the matter was complex and they needed more information.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Sunday that the final decision on a possible postponement of the summer Olympics would be made in four weeks.

Following the announcement, Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee, as well as the Australian Olympic Committee, stated that they would not attend the Games in the summer and called for a one-year postponement.

Related Topics

USA Canada Tokyo Sunday 2020 Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan asks fans for self-isolation for safet ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on Na ..

4 minutes ago

Internet restoration vital to save lives of besieg ..

5 minutes ago

NUST gets manufacturing licence for cardiac stents ..

10 minutes ago

Explosion Kills Police Officer in Southern Afghani ..

2 minutes ago

Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.