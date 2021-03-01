UrduPoint.com
Several Arrested During Raid At FC Barcelona: Police

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:11 PM

Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona: police

Police raided the offices of FC Barcelona on Monday, carrying out several arrests just six days ahead of the club's presidential elections, a Catalan regional police spokesman told AFP

Spain's Cadena Ser radio said one of those arrested was former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October, along with CEO Oscar Grau and the club's head of legal services.

Spain's Cadena Ser radio said one of those arrested was former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October, along with CEO Oscar Grau and the club's head of legal services.

But the police refused to confirm Names, saying only "arrests are taking place" and adding that the operation was being run by officers from the financial crimes unit.

