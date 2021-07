Several big names to feature in first edition of KPL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 players' draft took place on late Saturday here at a local hotel with six franchises picking up players in different categories.

Each franchise finalised a squad of 15 players along with five players from different cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Some big Names of cricket were selected in the draft.

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi will lead Rawalakot Hawks, Shoaib Malik has been handed over the reins of stewardship of Mirpur Royals, while Imad Wasim will captain Overseas Warriors.

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been named Bagh Stallions' skipper, while left-handed top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman will lead Kotli Lions and seasoned player Muhammad Hafeez will captain Muzaffarabad Tigers.

Overseas picks: Overseas Warriors: Herschelle Gibbs Bagh Stallions: Phil Mustard Rawalakot Hawks: Matt Prior Mirpur Royals: Owais Shah Muzaffarabad Tigers: Tillakaratne Dilshan Platinum picks: Bagh Stallions: Shan Masood Kotli Lions: Kamran Akmal Muzaffarabad Tigers: Sohail Tanveer Mirpur Royals: Sharjeel Khan Overseas Warriors: Haider Ali Rawalakot Hawks: Muhammad Hasnain Diamond picks: Muzaffarabad Tigers: Sohaib Maqsood, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Kotli Lions: Asif Ali, Usman Qadir Bagh Stallions: Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif Mirpur Royals: Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Irfan Rawalakot Hawks: Hussain Talat, Ahmed Shehzad Overseas Warriors: Azam Khan, Sohail Khan Twelve players were selected in the silver category.

In the emerging category, local Kashmiri talent was selected according to which each team selected five players in the squad. Each team will also include two local players in its playing eleven.

Besides others, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq, former players Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Razzaq, Umar Gul and Abdul Rehman attended the draft ceremony.

The league is scheduled to be held in Muzaffarabad from August 6 to 16.