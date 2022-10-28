Several Football Fans Arrested After Riots During Europe League Game in Austria - Police

The Austrian police said on Friday they arrested several fans of Dutch football club Feyenoord after riots erupted in the city of Graz following the team's defeat by Austrian club Sturm in the Europe League a day before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Austrian police said on Friday they arrested several fans of Dutch football club Feyenoord after riots erupted in the city of Graz following the team's defeat by Austrian club Sturm in the Europe League a day before.

On Thursday, Sturm and Feyenoord played against each other in the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League, with the Austrian team winning 1-0. Riots erupted after the game, as tensions between fans of the two teams began to escalate.

"During the game, it got to clashes between the rival fan groups.

After the game, Dutch fans began to throw various objects at the police and use pepper spray. The police responded by also using pepper spray... During the (police) operation several people were arrested," the police said, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Sturm's home stadium was damaged in riots, with some of its walls and sanitary facilities completely destroyed, according to the police.

The police added that they had also arrested four Austrians suspected of stabbing two Dutch fans during clashes.