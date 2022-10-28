UrduPoint.com

Several Football Fans Arrested After Riots During Europe League Game In Austria - Police

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Several Football Fans Arrested After Riots During Europe League Game in Austria - Police

The Austrian police said on Friday they arrested several fans of Dutch football club Feyenoord after riots erupted in the city of Graz following the team's defeat by Austrian club Sturm in the Europe League a day before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Austrian police said on Friday they arrested several fans of Dutch football club Feyenoord after riots erupted in the city of Graz following the team's defeat by Austrian club Sturm in the Europe League a day before.

On Thursday, Sturm and Feyenoord played against each other in the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League, with the Austrian team winning 1-0. Riots erupted after the game, as tensions between fans of the two teams began to escalate.

"During the game, it got to clashes between the rival fan groups.

After the game, Dutch fans began to throw various objects at the police and use pepper spray. The police responded by also using pepper spray... During the (police) operation several people were arrested," the police said, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Sturm's home stadium was damaged in riots, with some of its walls and sanitary facilities completely destroyed, according to the police.

The police added that they had also arrested four Austrians suspected of stabbing two Dutch fans during clashes.

Related Topics

Football Riots Police Europe Graz

Recent Stories

Chines envoy Nong Rong calls on Ishaq Dar

Chines envoy Nong Rong calls on Ishaq Dar

3 minutes ago
 21 criminals held, contraband seized

21 criminals held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago
 CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

4 minutes ago
 Entire Twitter Data Engineer Team Let Go - Reports

Entire Twitter Data Engineer Team Let Go - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Pakistan Shared Data on Making Nuclear We ..

Ukraine, Pakistan Shared Data on Making Nuclear Weapons - Russian Senator

10 minutes ago
 US ambassador Donald Blome calls on Ishaq Dar

US ambassador Donald Blome calls on Ishaq Dar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.