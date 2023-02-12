UrduPoint.com

Sevilla Continue Liga Revival, Valencia Lose Amid Protest

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Sevilla continue Liga revival, Valencia lose amid protest

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Youssef En-Nesyri and Bryan Gil helped Sevilla to a 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday in La Liga to record a fourth consecutive home victory.

Elsewhere Valencia fell to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Athletic Bilbao amid a large fan protest against Peter Lim's ownership of the club.

Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla rose provisionally to 12th, four points clear of the relegation zone, bouncing back strongly after their thrashing by Barcelona last Sunday.

Mallorca, who beat champions Real Madrid the same day, were far tamer at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Morocco striker En-Nesyri sent the hosts ahead with a simple finish after running on to a long ball, with Mallorca's defence asleep.

It was his third goal in three league games, having failed to score in his first 14 top-flight appearances this season.

Gil, on loan back at his former side from Tottenham, doubled the lead from point blank range after 40 minutes when Jesus Navas's cross slid all the way through to him.

Sevilla could not extend their lead after the break but the fans were content with the victory which continued their revival after a terrible start to the season.

"Today the team was far superior to a side that is very difficult," said Sampaoli.

"They had just come from beating Real Madrid and have a lot of defensive strength, and we had a first half where we could have scored many more goals.

"This superiority is exciting going forward for the future." Valencia's defeat by Athletic Bilbao at Mestalla left the east coast side 18th, in the relegation zone.

Thousands of supporters protested against Lim, gathering outside the stadium before kick-off to show their discontent as they have done on multiple previous occasions.

They did not enter the stadium until the 19th minute, leaving stands vacated in large areas at the start of the game.

The club are badly struggling this season, with the defeat by Athletic leaving them a point behind Espanyol, 17th, who face Real Sociedad on Monday.

Samu Castillejo sent Los Che ahead but Nico Williams levelled for the Basques after half an hour and Oihan Sancet slotted home the winner.

Fans whistled and jeered at full-time after Voro's side fell to their 11th defeat in 21 league games.

Earlier Real Betis moved provisionally fifth with an entertaining 3-2 win at Almeria, ending their own poor run of one win in six games across all competitions.

Sergio Canales was the visitors' key player, scoring and setting up the winner for veteran Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado.

On Sunday league leaders Barcelona visit Villarreal among other games.

Related Topics

Loan Protest Poor Visit Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Same Lead Bryan Superior Sunday All From Real Madrid Sevilla Tottenham Espanyol

Recent Stories

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

8 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

9 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

9 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

9 hours ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

9 hours ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.