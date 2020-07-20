UrduPoint.com
Sevilla Exercise Option To Buy AC Milan's Suso

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:58 PM

Sevilla exercise option to buy AC Milan's Suso

Sevilla said on Monday they had exercised their option to buy on-loan Spain attacker Suso from AC Milan

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sevilla said on Monday they had exercised their option to buy on-loan Spain attacker Suso from AC Milan.

The Spanish club said they had signed the 26-year-old on a five-year deal without revealing the transfer fee.

He has scored once in 19 games since joining the La Liga outfit in January.

Spanish media said the purchase option was around 21 million Euros ($24 million) depending on whether Sevilla qualified for the Champions League, which they have.

Suso, who started at another Andalusian club Cadiz, had a spell at Liverpool, made more than 150 appearances over six seasons with Milan and has five international caps.

