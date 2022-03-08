Sexton commits to Ireland till 2023 World Cup: IRFU

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has ended any debate about his future by signing a contract extension through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has ended any debate about his future by signing a contract extension through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday.

Sexton will be 38 by the time rugby's quadrennial showpiece tournament kicks off in France and there had been speculation over whether he would carry on till then.

"Ireland and Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton has signed a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France," the IRFU said in a statement.

Sexton is rightly regarded as a talisman both by his country and province Leinster and was crowned world player of the year in 2018.

He made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has represented Ireland at three Rugby World Cups, in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Sexton is a two-time British and Irish Lions tourist in 2013 and 2017 and has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland -- including the 2018 Grand Slam -- and five European Cups with Leinster.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, said Sexton had proved in his performances since the 2019 World Cup that he was still one of rugby's leading players.

"Johnny's performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads," said Nucifora.

"He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class.

"Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023."