Sexton Eyes Fitting Climax To Career As Ireland Holds Its Breath

Published September 09, 2023

Johnny Sexton says he is nervous ahead of taking his first steps in his final campaign as he plots a path to what he hopes will culminate in a Rugby World Cup triumph for Ireland on October 28

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Johnny Sexton says he is nervous ahead of taking his first steps in his final campaign as he plots a path to what he hopes will culminate in a Rugby World Cup triumph for Ireland on October 28.

The 38-year-old will not be the only one on edge when he lines up for his first match in six months in Ireland's opening pool match against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.

The country's rugby fans will also be tense as well as hopeful.

Ireland's dreams of being crowned world champions hang largely, not just for his vision and reading of a game, but also for his leadership.

"There is a massive dependency on Johnny Sexton in terms of leadership," former Ireland fullback Hugo MacNeill told AFP.

"He is pivotal to Ireland's chances of winning the World Cup or at least getting to the semi-finals for the first time.

" Sexton would be the first to say it is about the team but they admit it is him who makes them tick and despite being rusty after a groin injury, and a three-match ban, he remains the man pulling the strings.

For eight years, questions have been posed regularly first to Joe Schmidt and then to his successor as head coach Andy Farrell as to who would replace Sexton.

However, Sexton has somehow upped his game even in the twilight of his career.

Sexton cajoled, encouraged, and guided his teammates to a 2022 Six Nations Triple Crown and then a historic Test series win in New Zealand.

This year they went one better and secured the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Even as he rejoiced and said achieving the Grand Slam in his final Six Nations appearance was the highest point of his career, his eye was focused on an "even higher one" to come -- winning the World Cup.

