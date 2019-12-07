UrduPoint.com
Sexton Injury Scare As Leinster Dominate Northampton

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:56 PM

Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampton

Ireland's Johnny Sexton suffered a knee injury as record four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster hammered in-form Northampton 43-16 on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Ireland's Johnny Sexton suffered a knee injury as record four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster hammered in-form Northampton 43-16 on Saturday.

Sexton, 34, who has 94 Test appearances to his name, hobbled off the field at Franklin's Gardens on the 44-minute mark after a collision in a tackle.

Seven different players crossed for the Irish province who move five points clear at the top of Pool 1 thanks to the bonus point victory.

Elsewhere in the group, French league leaders Lyon claimed their first ever success in the top-tier competition beating Italians Treviso 28-0.

Later, champions Saracens, who have been fined and deducted points in the English Premiership for salary cap irregularities, travel to Thomond Park where Munster have lost just four times in the 25 years of the competition's history.

On Friday, Clermont made a statement by overcoming Bath 34-17 as 19-year-old winger Samuel Ezeala crossed twice for the Top 14 side.

