Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampton in European Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Ireland's Johnny Sexton suffered a knee injury as four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster hammered in-form Northampton 43-16 on Saturday.

Sexton, 34, who has 94 Test appearances to his name, hobbled off the field at Franklin's Gardens on the 44-minute mark after a collision in a tackle.

"He's a little uncomfortable there at the moment," said head coach Leo Cullen.

"I don't know the extent of it, but we'll find out more in the early part of next week." Seven different players crossed for the Irish province who move five points clear at the top of Pool 1 thanks to the bonus point victory.

Elsewhere in the group, French league leaders Lyon claimed their first ever success in the top-tier competition beating Italians Treviso 28-0.

In Pool 3, uncapped Irish scrum-half John Cooney slotted a 78th minute penalty to clinch a 25-24 win over Harlequins to move Ulster back to the top of the table after Clermont had beaten Bath 34-17 on Friday.

Despite trailing by 12 points after 38 minutes, Glasgow beat La Rochelle 27-24 thanks to Kyle Steyn's 64th minute try which lifted the Scottish outfit to second in Pool 2.

Later, defending champions Saracens, who have been fined and deducted points in the English Premiership for salary cap irregularities, travel to Thomond Park where Munster have lost just four times in the 25 years of the competition's history.