UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sexton Injury Scare As Leinster Dominate Northampton In European Cup

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampton in European Cup

Ireland's Johnny Sexton suffered a knee injury as four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster hammered in-form Northampton 43-16 on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Ireland's Johnny Sexton suffered a knee injury as four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster hammered in-form Northampton 43-16 on Saturday.

Sexton, 34, who has 94 Test appearances to his name, hobbled off the field at Franklin's Gardens on the 44-minute mark after a collision in a tackle.

"He's a little uncomfortable there at the moment," said head coach Leo Cullen.

"I don't know the extent of it, but we'll find out more in the early part of next week." Seven different players crossed for the Irish province who move five points clear at the top of Pool 1 thanks to the bonus point victory.

Elsewhere in the group, French league leaders Lyon claimed their first ever success in the top-tier competition beating Italians Treviso 28-0.

In Pool 3, uncapped Irish scrum-half John Cooney slotted a 78th minute penalty to clinch a 25-24 win over Harlequins to move Ulster back to the top of the table after Clermont had beaten Bath 34-17 on Friday.

Despite trailing by 12 points after 38 minutes, Glasgow beat La Rochelle 27-24 thanks to Kyle Steyn's 64th minute try which lifted the Scottish outfit to second in Pool 2.

Later, defending champions Saracens, who have been fined and deducted points in the English Premiership for salary cap irregularities, travel to Thomond Park where Munster have lost just four times in the 25 years of the competition's history.

Related Topics

Leo La Rochelle Lyon Treviso Bath Glasgow Ireland Turkish Lira Top Coach

Recent Stories

Washington Made No Concessions to Make Tehran Rele ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals hazardous chilli grind ..

3 minutes ago

One killed,6 injured in cylinder blast

3 minutes ago

Paris Police Announce Security Measures Ahead of M ..

3 minutes ago

SCI provides 3,200 job opportunities within 5 year ..

46 minutes ago

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.