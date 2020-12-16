UrduPoint.com
Shabbir Ahmad Claims He Was Asked To Shave Beard For Intl' Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

Shabbir Ahmad claims he was asked to shave beard for Intl' cricket

The former fast bowler says that he refused the PCB officer, saying that he can sacrifice cricket but can’t shave “Sunnat-e-Rasool (PBUH)” [beard].

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) Former test cricketer Shabbir Ahmad claimed that he was refused international cricket just because of having beard.

The 44-year old cricketer said that a PCB officer called him to his office and asked him to shave for international cricket.

“Shave this beard otherwise you can’t play international cricket,” said Shabbir Ahmad, explaining the ordeal he went through.

He said he replied: “I can sacrifice cricket for ‘Sunnat-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon him),”.

He expressed these views during an interview to a tv on Wednesday.

Shabbir Ahmad said that his bowling action was also cleared by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Meanwhile, he said, he was offered by an Australian player to play for Australia but he refused it.

Shabbir Ahmad was a remarkable bowler who made his name through excellent bowling in Test and One Day International matches.

