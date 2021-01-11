Shabbir Lashkarwala lifted 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship being played here at the Arena Bowling Club of F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Shabbir Lashkarwala lifted 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship being played here at the Arena Bowling Club of F-9 Park.

Chief Guest, Adnan Qaiser who was the brother of Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser, gave away the trophies and cash awards to the players. President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, Secretary Muhammad Hussain Chattha and President, Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association, Aleem Agha were also present on the occasion.

In men singles, Shabbir Lashkarwala bagged 1st position and lifted the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship for the second time. Zafar Iqbal and Salim Baig bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively while Fazil Mania got 4th position.

In the double event, Salim Baig and Zafar Iqbal got 1st position. Ijaz ur Rehman and Hussain Chattha obtained 2nd position while Shabbir Lashkarwala and Aleem Agha bagged 3rd positon.

In the Team event, Ijaz ur Rehman, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Salim Baig and Zafar Iqbal got first position while Shabbir Lashkarwala, Aleem Agha, Fazil Mania and Ahmer Abbas Saldera got 2nd position.

In the Amateur event, Daniyal ur Rehman who was the son of PTBF President Ijaz ur Rehman won the Amareur Title. Amina Roshi got 2nd position and Russian player Alina obtained 3rd position.

In the Deaf event, Qasim Asad bagged first position while Azam Khan and Ghazanfer Iqbal got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In the Women event, Russian player Alina won the title while Amna Roshi got 2nd position and Noor ul Ain obtained 3rd position.

A total of 137 players from all over the country featured in six categories of the Championship, including Men Singles, Doubles, Amateur, Women, Team and Deaf events.