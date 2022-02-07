Ace Golfer Muhammad Shabbir clinched the 41st CAS Open Golf Championship title held at Airmen Golf Club & Recreational Park, Korangi Creek, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Ace Golfer Muhammad Shabbir clinched the 41st CAS Open Golf Championship title held at Airmen Golf Club & Recreational Park, Korangi Creek, Karachi.

He won the title with a gross score of 268 (20 Under par) while 2nd position was taken by Ansar Mehmood with the gross score of 281 (7 under par), and third position went to Khalid Khan with the gross score of 284 (4 under par), said a press release issued here.

Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hassan, Air Officer Commanding, Air Defence Command, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the championship.

Speaking at the occasion, he congratulated the winners on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff and also appreciated the management committee and officials of Airmen Golf Course for making this event a huge success.

He said PAF would continue to promote golf along with other sports.

The Championship featured over 300 golfers, including 106 professionals from all over the country. The Rs 10.5 million prize money Championship was played over 18 holes for four days at one of the most difficult golf courses of the country.

Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship was introduced in 1977 and ever since has been a regular feature in Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and PAF annual sports calendars.