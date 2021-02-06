ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The superb performance of ace-golfer Muhammad Shabbir brought him on top, at the end of third round of 40th CAS Open Golf Championship being played at Airmen Golf Club Korangi Creek, Karachi, with the total score of 213 (3 under par).

His nearest contender, Muhammad Ashfaq was on 2nd position with total 214 score (2 under par), while Muhammad Munir is on the 3rd position (1 under par), said a Pakistan Air Force press release issued here.

In the Amateur gross category, Saim Shazli won the title with score of 239 (23 over par), while Umer Khalid remained second with 239 gross score (23 over par).

Omar Shikoh Khan won the net category title with the score of 230 (14 over par), second position was taken by Hamza Shikoh Khan with the score of 234 (18 over par).

The one of biggest event of Pakistan Golf would be concluding on Sunday with a grand prize distribution ceremony at the Serene Golf Course of the country. Golfers thoroughly enjoying the ideal weather conditions for the game.