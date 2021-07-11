Shabbir wins 25th CNS open golf championship 20-21

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Mohammed Shabbir on Sunday won the 25th CNS open golf championship -20-21 here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of the 25th CNS open golf championship.

Mohammed Shabir succeeded after a thrilling match on the last day of the championship.

The four-day long Golf championship, held from 08 to 11 July 2021, has become a major event in golfing circles since 1995.

The categories in the championship included 36 holes each for KGC Professionals/ Caddies, Senior Contestants Professionals, Junior Professionals, Seniors and Ladies.

18 holes matches were played for Juniors (Cat A & B), 9 holes for Veterans and 72 holes each for Amateurs & Professionals.

With prize money of Rs. 8.5 million, the event continues to be the highest prize money golf event of the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi on the occasion said that the game provided healthy atmosphere to the players and spectators.

He said that Pakistan Navy takes pride in promoting healthy activities through sports in the country.

Later, the Naval Chief distributed prizes among the winners.